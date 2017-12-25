Teenager seriously injured in disturbance on street

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital after being found unconscious in Dundee.

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries following a disturbance in Dundee.

The 17-year-old was found unconscious by members of the public on Adelaide Place around 5.30am on Saturday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

Police wish to speak to anyone who was in Adelaide Place, Lawton Road, Byron Street or Strathmartine Road and witnessed a disturbance in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective inspector Keith Duncan said: "Enquiries are ongoing as to how this man came to be injured and we are asking that anyone who has information gets in touch with us.

"The injured man is described as wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark grey hooded top.

"Anyone who saw him in the area is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1072 of December 23."

