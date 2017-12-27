Good Samaritan, 63, suffers facial injuries in assault

He stopped to help a heavily intoxicated man in Arbroath, Angus, on December 23.

Assault: Man was assaulted by man he stopped to help.

A good Samaritan has been left with facial injuries after being assaulted by a man he stopped to help in Angus.

The 63-year-old man tried to help his attacker, who appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol, at around 1.30am on Saturday, December 23.

He was assaulted at the junction of Antiquary Gardens and West Way in Arbroath.

The man was not seriously hurt but suffered facial injuries and was left badly shaken.

Police Scotland are appealing for information and have released a description of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is white, in his early 20s, about 5ft 8in with a medium build and mousy brow hair and beard.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a black zip-up jacket.

If you have any information that could assist the police with their enquiries you can call 101 or speak with any officer.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.