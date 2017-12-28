Climbers saved after getting lost in Cairngorms blizzard

Two men and a woman became lost on the range's plateau after not taking a map.

Rescue: Team used tracked vehicle before continuing on foot. Cairngorms Mountain Rescue Team

Three climbers have been rescued from the Cairngorms after getting lost in a blizzard when they forgot to take a map.

A group of eight from the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team were called out in dark and freezing conditions on Wednesday evening.

Two men and a woman, who are from near Liverpool, had reportedly "misplaced themselves" on the range's plateau after setting off from the ski centre near Aviemore.

The rescue team used a CanAm tracked vehicle to scale part of the range before continuing on foot.

'Despite having the best of gear, this simple omission could have cost them their lives.' Team leader Willie Anderson

They found the climbers on the Fiacaill a' Choire Chais at a height of around 3500ft and led them to safety after a five-hour operation.

Rescue team leader Willie Anderson reminded climbers that maps were an essential piece of equipment.

He said: "The party were excellently equipped but forgot their map.

"Despite having the best of gear, this simple omission could have cost them their lives.

"Nowadays mountaineers spend huge sums of money on tremendous gear, but it's the few quid spent on a basic map and compass that is often the best investment."