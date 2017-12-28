Mystery donor gives £1000 in cash to animal hospital

The cash sum was dropped through the letterbox of PDSA's pet hospital in Aberdeen.

A mystery donor dropped £1000 cash through an animal charity's letterbox over the Christmas break.

PDSA received the donation at its Aberdeen pet hospital just a week after a Dundee-based raffle winner handed back their £2500 prize to the charity.

The latest gift amazed vets at the Fraser Place pet hospital when an envelope stuffed with cash was pushed through the letterbox.

All that was written on the envelope was "PDSA XXX".

Senior vet Fiona Gregge said: "We are absolutely over the moon with this very kind donation.

"We have no idea if the donor has used our services in the past but whoever you are: thank you very much.

"We help sick and injured pets right through the festive period, so we are immensely grateful.

"PDSA doesn't receive any government funding to provide its vital veterinary service, so I'd like to thank the anonymous supporter for thinking of us."

