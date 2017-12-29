Man 'put head through door in attack like The Shining'

Andrew Cussick allegedly attacked a woman in Dundee in a scene reminiscent of the horror film.

Court: Cussick will go on trial in February.

A man will stand trial accused of attacking a woman after threatening her in an incident reminiscent of the classic "Here's Johnny" scene in The Shining.

Andrew Cussick, 32, is accused of damaging a door at a house on Liff Crescent in Dundee before putting his head through a hole in it and "repeatedly uttering threats of violence".

He is further alleged to have turned up there uninvited, repeatedly shouted and swore, repeatedly struck a window with his hand or an unknown implement and attempted to gain entry.

Cussick is then alleged to have assaulted Caroline Murphy by seizing her by the clothing.

Cussick, of Lansdowne Square, Dundee, is alleged to have committed offences of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, vandalism and assault at the Liff Crescent, Dundee on December 27.

He is further alleged to have been in possession of heroin later the same day in Charleston Drive, Dundee.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird said he was pleading not guilty to all four charges.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC set a trial date in February and released him on bail meantime.

