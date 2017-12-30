Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted at park

The attack took place at Milton Pitches in Inverness on Wednesday.

Milton Pitches: Police want to speak to man over incident. 2017 Google

An appeal for information has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in a park in Inverness.

The incident took place at Milton Pitches close to the junction between Old Edinburgh Road and Milton Crescent sometime between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday.

Police want to speak to a man in connection with the incident, described as being between 5ft 3in and 5ft 6in with ginger hair and a possible moustache.

He was wearing a dark leather jacket, slim-fit blue jeans and dark boots. He was last seen heading down Old Edinburgh Road in the direction of the junction with Balloan Road.

Officers are appealing to any dog walkers who use the park, local residents and any passing motorists, particularly with dash-cams, who may have information which could prove helpful.

Detective inspector Donnie MacDonald said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage amd I am seeking to establish the full circumstances around this incident.

"I would urge anybody, whether a pedestrian or a motorist, who was in the area on Wednesday evening to come forward and pass any information they may have to us.

"I am particularly interested in a male who was walking a Collie dog in the park at the time of the incident"

"Officers will be in the area carrying out further enquiries and I'm grateful for the support and patience of the local community while this work is carried out."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference NN32830/17.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

