Man dies in hospital after being rescued from icy water

He and another man got into difficulty in a burn between two villages in Perthshire.

Ninewells Hospital: 59-year-old man was pronounced dead. © Val Vannet Creative Commons (Cropped)

A man has died in hospital after getting into difficulty in a body of water in Perthshire.

He and another man were pulled from an icy burn somewhere between the villages of Grange and Errol at around 8.15pm on Friday.

Wintry conditions including snowfall on Friday brought temperatures in Perthshire down as low as -6C in some places.

The 59-year-old victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The other man, aged 34, was uninjured in the incident, which police say was not suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: "There are no suspicious circumstances, and as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.