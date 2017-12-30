Man dies in hospital after being rescued from icy water
He and another man got into difficulty in a burn between two villages in Perthshire.
A man has died in hospital after getting into difficulty in a body of water in Perthshire.
He and another man were pulled from an icy burn somewhere between the villages of Grange and Errol at around 8.15pm on Friday.
Wintry conditions including snowfall on Friday brought temperatures in Perthshire down as low as -6C in some places.
The 59-year-old victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
The other man, aged 34, was uninjured in the incident, which police say was not suspicious.
A spokesman for the force said: "There are no suspicious circumstances, and as with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."
