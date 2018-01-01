  • STV
  • MySTV

First baby of 2018 born just ten seconds after midnight

Paul O'Hare

Amy Coull gave birth to Harry Jacob Ferguson in Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

Health: Amy Coull and baby Harry.
Health: Amy Coull and baby Harry. NHS Grampian

Scotland's first baby of 2018 was born just ten seconds after midnight.

Harry Jacob Ferguson arrived at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin as the bells were still chiming to herald the New Year.

Proud parents Amy Coull and Craig Ferguson, who live locally, were thrilled with their new son who weighed 9lbs 8oz.

In Glasgow, the Princess Royal Maternity unit's first arrival of 2018 came at 12.05am.

First-time mother Emma MacDonald, 29, gave birth to 7lb 2oz baby girl, Bonnie Petrucci.

A short time later at the hospital, Laura Brown, 29, had a baby boy at 1.27am, as did second-time mother Pamela McGarvey, 32, at 1.37am.

Both children have not yet been named.

Elsewhere in Glasgow, Katie Browne and Lynfryn MacKenzie welcomed baby Josefin MacKenzie Browne into the world at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The baby weighed 8lb 2oz after being born at 12.32am.

Health: Baby Harry with proud parensts Amy Coull and Craig Ferguson.
Health: Baby Harry with proud parensts Amy Coull and Craig Ferguson. NHS Grampian

At St John's Hospital in Livingston a 7lb 2oz girl was born to Susanne Dwyer, 24, and Richard Mills, 31, at 12:15am.

Fifteen minutes later Erin Miller and Matthew Briggs, from Bo'ness, met their first baby at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Oliver was born at 12.30am and weighed 7lb 3oz.

And in Edinburgh Stacey Glancy and Colin Graham, both 29, are celebrating the arrival of son Travis.

He was born at the city's Royal Infirmary at 1.30am and weighed 8lb 12oz.

In Dundee, the labour ward at Ninewells Hospital had five new arrivals in the early hours of Monday.

The first was a boy, named Nico Dyer, who arrived at 1.50am weighing 6lb 6oz.

The first new year baby at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley was a girl at 4.01am.

Mother Karen Boyce, 34, and father Ian McLaren have not yet named the child.

NHS Highland confirmed no babies were born in the first 12 hours of 2018 but some new arrivals are expected later today.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.