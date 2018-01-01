First baby of 2018 born just ten seconds after midnight

Amy Coull gave birth to Harry Jacob Ferguson in Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

Health: Amy Coull and baby Harry. NHS Grampian

Scotland's first baby of 2018 was born just ten seconds after midnight.

Harry Jacob Ferguson arrived at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin as the bells were still chiming to herald the New Year.

Proud parents Amy Coull and Craig Ferguson, who live locally, were thrilled with their new son who weighed 9lbs 8oz.

In Glasgow, the Princess Royal Maternity unit's first arrival of 2018 came at 12.05am.

First-time mother Emma MacDonald, 29, gave birth to 7lb 2oz baby girl, Bonnie Petrucci.

A short time later at the hospital, Laura Brown, 29, had a baby boy at 1.27am, as did second-time mother Pamela McGarvey, 32, at 1.37am.

Both children have not yet been named.

Elsewhere in Glasgow, Katie Browne and Lynfryn MacKenzie welcomed baby Josefin MacKenzie Browne into the world at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The baby weighed 8lb 2oz after being born at 12.32am.

Health: Baby Harry with proud parensts Amy Coull and Craig Ferguson. NHS Grampian

At St John's Hospital in Livingston a 7lb 2oz girl was born to Susanne Dwyer, 24, and Richard Mills, 31, at 12:15am.

Fifteen minutes later Erin Miller and Matthew Briggs, from Bo'ness, met their first baby at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

Oliver was born at 12.30am and weighed 7lb 3oz.

And in Edinburgh Stacey Glancy and Colin Graham, both 29, are celebrating the arrival of son Travis.

He was born at the city's Royal Infirmary at 1.30am and weighed 8lb 12oz.

In Dundee, the labour ward at Ninewells Hospital had five new arrivals in the early hours of Monday.

The first was a boy, named Nico Dyer, who arrived at 1.50am weighing 6lb 6oz.

The first new year baby at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley was a girl at 4.01am.

Mother Karen Boyce, 34, and father Ian McLaren have not yet named the child.

NHS Highland confirmed no babies were born in the first 12 hours of 2018 but some new arrivals are expected later today.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.