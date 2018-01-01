Body discovered in search for missing pensioner

James Macleod, 80, was reported missing by family on Hogmanay.

Missing: James Macleod was reported missing on Sunday. Geograph

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing 80-year-old man.

James Hamish Macleod was reported missing from his home in Grantown on Sunday.

His next of kin have been made aware of the discovery.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Chief Inspector Iain MacLelland said: "Our thoughts are with his family at what will be a very sad and difficult time.

"I would also like thank those members of the public who offered to assist with searches and provided information - your help and support is always much appreciated."

