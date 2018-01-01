Camperdown wildlife centre closes after monkey death

The park has closed its doors for four days to allow the animals to grieve.

Death: Lion-tailed macaques are very sociable animals. CC

Camperdown wildlife centre in Dundee has closed its doors for four days after the death of a monkey.

The centre announced that a baby lion-tailed macaque had passed away on Friday morning.

Due to their sociable nature, the pack are still grieving the loss.

Their grieving process includes guarding the body of the monkey and preening the youngster. This helps the whole group to come to terms with the loss.

In a statement, the centre wrote: "We hope you understand that the closure of the Wildlife Centre recently, to allow our macaques time to carry out this process.

"It is the right decision for our animals.

"The closure today will lead in to the new year holidays where we will reopen on Thursday January 4.

"Many thanks to everyone who has passed on their concerns during this difficult time."

The decision has been met favourably by the public on Facebook, with one user writing: "It's nice to see they're putting animal welfare before profit."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.