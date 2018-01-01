Man reported missing from his home in Aberdeenshire

Francis Melville, 46, was last seen at around 3am on Monday morning.

A man has been reported missing from his Aberdeenshire home.

Francis Melville, 46, has not been seen at his home in Gamrie, since 3am on Monday.

Mr Melville was known to be driving a blue Chevrolet Trax, with the registration number SA63 ZHH.

Mr Melville, also known as Frank, may be travelling southwards.Police believe he was on the A80 near Stirling at around 10am.

He has family in Manchester.

A police spokesman said: "We would appeal directly to Mr Melville to let us know he is safe and well if he sees this appeal by contacting police on 101, or please make contact with a family member or friend.

"Likewise if anyone has information which could establish his current whereabouts, please get in touch."

