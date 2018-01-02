Cyclist killed after collision with car on New Year's Day

The 47 year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the A862 near Beauly.

Police: The collision happened on the A862 at Meikle Phoineas. Google

A cyclist has died after a New Year's Day crash in the Highlands.

Police Scotland said the collision, which also involved a car, occurred on a straight section of the A862 at Meikle Phoineas by Kirkhill, near Beauly.

The 47 year-old man, from the Kiltarlity area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details have been released about the driver of the red Kia Rio but it is understood they escaped injury.

The crash happened around 7.20pm on Monday.

Sergeant Gregor Hay of the roads policing unit thanked motorists for their patience as the road was closed for more than six hours.

He also urged anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already been in touch to contact police on 101 quoting incident NN-104-18.

