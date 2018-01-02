Family grow concerned for missing Aberdeenshire man

Daniel Wilson, 31, has not been seen since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Missing: Daniel Wilson has been missing since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A man has been reported missing from his home in Aberdeenshire.

Daniel Wilson, 31, has been missing from his home in Inverurie since 12.10am on Tuesday.

He may have access to a vehicle.

Mr Wilson is described as white, with a fair complexion and facial stubble, 5ft 8in, medium build, approximately 12 stone, with short, dark hair which he wears in a slight quiff.

He was last seen wearing a knee-length black coat with a collar, blue waistcoat, white shirt, blue jeans, tan leather boots and a Hugo Boss watch. He has a local accent.

Inspector Sheila McDerment said: "Daniel has not been reported missing before and we just want to know that he is safe and well, as his family are worried about him."

Anyone with information on Daniel's whereabouts or who has seen a person fitting his description is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.