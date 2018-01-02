Appeal after pensioner found with serious head injury
The 67-year-old was taken to hospital after being discovered lying on the road.
Police are appealing for information after a pensioner was found with a serious injury in Dundee.
The 67-year-old man was discovered by a member of the public lying on the road at the junction of Mains Road and Bayne Square in Hilltown around 11pm on Monday.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious head injury.
A police spokeswoman said: "Whilst there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, the injury remains unexplained at this time.
"Witnesses are urgently sought to the incident, particularly a taxi driver who had to manoeuvre his vehicle around the injured male, along with the driver of another, saloon-type vehicle, possibly a red Audi, and four men who assisted the injured person into a nearby house."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
