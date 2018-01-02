Man appears in court accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

He reportedly stalked her for several days, spitting on her during one confrontation.

Court: Michael Kenyon is accused of stalking his ex.

A man appeared in court accused of stalking his ex girlfriend between Christmas and New Year.

Michael Kenyon is alleged to have "engaged in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm" to the woman between December 28 and December 30.

He spent New Year in police cells after before appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged that at streets in the north of Dundee he attended at her property on a number of occasions, spat on her, sent her a number of text messages, sent her a letter and approached her at an address in Dundee and prevented her from leaving there.

Kenyon, 32, of Atholl Street, Dundee, pleaded not guilty on summary complaint to a charge of stalking.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael set a trial date in February and released Kenyon on bail meantime, ordering him to stay away from his ex and her home.

