Man faces charges after New Year's Day road smash

Craig Maiden had to be freed by fire crews after the crash in Dundee's Arbroath Road.

Dundee Sheriff Court: Maiden's trial was set for April (file pic). PA Images

A man has appeared in court accused of a string of driving offences after allegedly being involved in a smash less than an hour into the New Year.

Craig Maiden faced three charges following an incident in Dundee's Arbroath Road at 12.55am on January 1.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene at the Scott Fyffe roundabout, at the junction with Kingsway East, after reports of an accident.

Maiden was freed from the wreckage by fire crews and appeared in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court with injuries to his arm and leg.

The 32-year-old is alleged to have failed to give the identity of the driver when requested by police who suspected him of a drink driving offence, of failing to provide specimens of breath when he was taken to Dundee's police HQ and of driving without an MOT.

His solicitor advocate, Jim Laverty, told the court that Maiden, of Parkhurst Walk, Dundee, denied all three charges during a brief hearing.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael set a trial date in April and ordered Maiden to appear at a pre-trial hearing in March.

