Pensioner dies after being found on road with head injury

Police are treating the death of the 67 year-old in Hilltown, Dundee as 'unexplained'.

Police: The man was discovered on the road, less than half a mile from Dens Park. Google

A pensioner who was found lying on a road with a serious head injury has died.

The 67-year-old man was discovered by a member of the public at the junction of Mains Road and Bayne Square in Hilltown, Dundee around 11pm on New Year's Day.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious head injury.

But on Tuesday Police Scotland confirmed the man, who has not been named, had died.

A police spokeswoman said: "Whilst there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, the death remains unexplained at this time."

Officers are keen to speak to witnesses, including a taxi driver who had to manoeuvre his car around the pensioner, and the driver of a saloon, possibly a red Audi,

They also want to trace four men who were walking on Mains Road and helped the man into a nearby house.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

