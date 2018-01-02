Body found in search for man who went missing from home

Daniel Wilson, 31, was reported missing from Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, on Tuesday morning.

Daniel Wilson: No suspicious circumstances around death.

Police searching for a missing man have recovered a body.

A search was launched for Daniel Wilson, 31, after he was reported missing from his home in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police Scotland later said the body of a man has been found.

Mr Wilson's family have been told.

Inspector Sheila McDerment said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Wilson's family at what will be an extremely sad and difficult time.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who shared our earlier appeal for information and who provided assistance - it has been greatly appreciated."

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

