Former rally champion dies in Alicante plane crash

Donald Milne's biplane reportedly collided with a firefighting helicopter.

A former rally champion has died after a light aircraft crash in Spain.

Donald Milne, 65, was in a biplane that collided with a firefighting helicopter as they both neared landing at an airfield near Alicante on December 30.

He was found seriously injured and taken to hospital but later died. No one else was injured in the incident, which is being examined by air crash investigators.

His son Quintin told STV News: "He was a totally unorthodox man with the biggest zest for life possible.

"He wanted to live every day as if it was his last and for everyone around him to have a nice time."

Mr Milne was credited with helping to launch the career of Colin McRae, who was the youngest winner of the World Rally Championship.

He died in a helicopter crash with three other people near his home in Lanark in 2007.

Mr Milne was a former North Sea businessman with a keen interest in rallying and won the Scottish title in 1991.

He is said to have lived in Spain with his wife for the last 20 years.

The Scottish Rally Championship posted a picture of Mr Milne on its website celebrating his title win along with the message: "We are extremely saddened to hear of the sudden passing of 1991 Scottish rally champion Donald Milne.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Quintin, Freddie and family."

