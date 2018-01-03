Cyclist who died in smash on New Year's Day named

William John Williamson collided with a Kia Rio on the A82 in the Highlands.

A862: The road was closed for more than six hours. Google 2018

A cyclist who died in a crash in the Highlands on New Year's Day has been named.

William John Williamson, 47, from Kiltarlity, was killed when his bike collided with a Kia Rio car.

A man driving the car was unhurt in the incident.

The crash happened around 7.20pm on the A862 at Meikle Phoineas near Kirkhill, which was closed for more than six hours.

Police Scotland said they were still looking to speak to anyone with information.

