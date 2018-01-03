  • STV
Work to begin on wind turbines near Trump golf course

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The erection of 11 of the world's most powerful masts will take place in Aberdeen Bay.

V164: World's most powerful turbines being installed off Liverpool (file pic).
MHI Vestas

Construction is to begin on an offshore wind farm a short distance from one of Donald Trump's Scottish golf courses.

The 625ft-tall towers are about the same height as three Scott Monuments and will be secured to the seabed by 1800-tonne anchors.

The 625ft-tall towers are about the same height as three Scott Monuments and will be secured to the seabed by 1800-tonne anchors.

Developer Vattenfall intends to begin installing the anchors in the next few weeks, followed by the turbines themselves in March or April.

Mr Trump claims they will spoil the view from his course at Balmedie and fought a series of failed legal battles against them before he was elected US President in 2016.

He vowed to continue his fight in European courts, although it is unclear if he still intends to do so following the UK's vote to leave the EU.

Mr Trump described the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre as "blight on the coastline" and "economically disastrous".

Vattenfall reported rising profits last year while both of the president's Scottish golf courses lost money.

Asian Hercules III: Colossal crane will lower anchors into place.
Asian Hercules III: Colossal crane will lower anchors into place.

Each of the 250ft-tall "suction bucket" anchors for the turbines are being assembled in Belgium and the UK and will be shipped to Peterhead when they are complete.

The Asian Hercules III, one of the world's largest floating cranes, will then carry them 30 miles south to Aberdeen Bay and lower them onto the seabed.

The first turbines are expected to begin generating power this summer and will each be capable of powering about 7500 homes.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.