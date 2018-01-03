Scotland faces coldest weather since 2010 with -14C chill

The chilliest conditions are likely to be in the Highlands this weekend.

Snow: Chilly conditions on the way (file pic).

Scotland could be facing its coldest weather in seven years, with temperatures as low as -14C expected in parts of the country.

The chilliest conditions are likely to be in the Highlands, while snow may fall in Shetland and Orkney, according to STV weather presenter Sean Batty.

Daytime temperatures will probably stay close to freezing in most parts of Scotland over the weekend.

"The weather has turned a bit milder and more unsettled in recent days after cold weather dominated much of December but the cold air is back later this week," Sean said.

"Snow showers will affect the Northern Isles and the east of the country on Friday night and Saturday but for most the weather will be mostly dry, settled and bright with light winds.

"The light winds will allow night-time temperatures to plummet."

He added: "On Saturday night, where the wind is light, very low temperatures and a severe frost can be expected.

"Temperatures below -10C are likely in some areas and there's a chance that somewhere could drop below -14C, which would make it our coldest weather since December 2010."

The dry, cold weather is likely to continue next week with some snow showers in the east, Sean said.

He added: "There's a threat that more significant spells of sleet and snow could occur in the west at times next week as milder Atlantic air tries to push east, although it's too far out to give any details on that just now."

