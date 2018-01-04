Young footballer dies at party from 'drugs overdose'

Jordan Macleod, 20, of Stornoway, played for Carloway Football Club on Lewis.

Jordan Macleod: Tributes paid by clubs.

A young footballer has died from a suspected drugs overdose at a party.

Jordan Macleod, 20, of Stornoway, Lewis, who played for Carloway Football Club, was pronounced dead at 4.15pm on Monday.

He helped his team win the Lewis and Harris League in September.

In a statement, his team said: "Everyone at Carloway Football Club would like to express their condolences to the family and friends of Jordan Macleod following his sad passing.

"Jordan made a massive impact in his time with Carloway and a big contribution towards the club's league title success.

"His personality, commitment and ability shone through and players, management and fans all took the wee man to heart.

"The reaction of the players and crowd when he scored his first goal for the club up in Ness said everything about how we felt about him. Rest in peace wee Jordy."

Stornoway United, who Jordan played for when he was younger, said he had always played with a "shining smile on his face".

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police Scotland was made aware of the sudden death of a 20-year-old man at an address in the Cearn Fhloaidh area on the Isle of Lewis at about 4.15pm on Monday, January 1.

"Enquiries into the circumstances his death are ongoing.

"However, there are not believed to any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

