Father found dead crushed by vehicle in hit-and-run

Susan Nicholson Susan Nicholson Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

John Ogston was struck on Mains Road in Dundee on New Year's Day.

John Ogston: Family devastated.

A man who died after being found lying on a road was crushed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, police have revealed.

John Ogston was discovered on Mains Road in Dundee at 11pm on New Year's Day by a passer-by.

The father-of-two suffered serious injuries to his head and body before being helped into a nearby house.

Mr Ogston died in hospital on Tuesday.

Officers now believe the 67-year-old, who retired from working for DC Thomson seven years ago, was crushed by a vehicle that made off from the scene.

Detective chief inspector Iain Wales said: "Mr Ogston's injuries tell us that it's possible that he's not been standing up and been hit by a car.

"It's possible that he has fallen. The pavements were extremely icy that night and he's fallen onto the roadway and then unfortunately been involved in some form of collision with a car."

He added: "We are now satisfied that John's injuries were not the result of an assault but were more than likely caused by a vehicle. At this time the vehicle has not been identified.

"John was a father of two and after working for a number of years with DC Thomson at their Kingsway East premises, retired seven years ago.

"His family, who are understandably devastated, are now wanting to know what happened to their dad."

Detective chief inspector Iain Wales

Officers want to speak to four men who helped carry him into his home.

He added: "I would like to stress that there is nothing to suggest that these persons were involved in John's death but did their best to help him and may have seen the vehicle involved.

"These four men walked from the direction of Dens Road, uphill along Mains Road before turning left into Main Street just after 11pm.

"One of them was wearing a distinctive top with a dark body and long white sleeves. I would appeal to these gentlemen to come forward."

Police also want to speak to a taxi driver who would have noticed Mr Ogston as he was being helped.

Mr Wales said: "Secondly, we are appealing to the driver of a taxi that drove up Mains Road from Dens Road.

"The driver would have seen John in the middle of the road being helped by a female. I would again like to stress that this was prior to John being injured, and we believe the driver did stop and may have spoken to the couple.

"The taxi was a five-passenger size taxi with a large passenger cabin."

He added: "I would also ask that any driver or pedestrian who was in the area of Mains Road between 10.55pm and 11.15pm on New Year's Day to speak with us, as even if they did not see the incident itself, they may be able to provide information as to other persons and vehicles who were in the vicinity at the time.

"Finally, I would like to make a direct appeal to the driver of the vehicle that struck John, or to anyone who has knowledge as to their identity, to do the right thing and come forward.

"John has left his children without their dad and they, as a family, need to know what caused his death."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.