Scotland 'should abandon oil' 25 years on from Braer spill

Almost 85,000 tonnes of oil spilled when the tanker ran aground in 1993.

MV Braer: Grounded and sank off Shetland. PA

Scotland should abandon oil and focus on renewables, WWF Scotland has said on the 25th anniversary of the worst spill in Scottish history.

Almost 85,000 tonnes of oil leaked into the sea when the tanker MV Braer ran aground off Shetland in January 1993.

At least 1500 birds died and up to a quarter of the local grey seal population was affected.

More than two decades on, WWF Scotland believes the pursuit of North Sea oil continues to put Scotland's wildlife in danger.

Acting director Dr Sam Gardner said: "Twenty-five years on the continued pursuit of oil from ever more challenging environments means that not only does Scotland's precious marine environment remain at risk but we are also committing ourselves to fuelling dangerous climate change.

Environmental disaster: Hundreds of birds were killed by the spill. PA

"The fact that 2017 was the second hottest year on record must serve as a klaxon call to wean ourselves off fossil fuels before we are committed to the worst impacts of climate change."

The first sign the Braer was in danger came at 5.19am on January 5 when the coastguard was told the tanker, which was travelling between Norway and Canada, had lost power in a storm ten miles south of Shetland.

The situation quickly deteriorated and by 9am fears were raised that the Braer would run aground near Horse Holm, an island near Sumburgh Head.

Instead the current carried her north into Quendale Bay where she foundered and breached, spilling 84,7000 tonnes of oil into the sea.

Sinking: The wreck of the Braer was off-limits for more than a year. PA

"Those distressing images of oil covered birds remain a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our marine environment to pollution," Dr Gardner said.

WWF Scotland believes the UK Government should follow the example set by France, which last month passed a law intended to end oil and gas production by 2040.

Oil and gas are much smaller contributors to the French economy, however, with the UK producing about 940,000 barrels of oil per day, while France produces just 16,000.

Scotland is also increasingly moving towards clean sources of energy.

Half of the country's electricity will come from renewables by 2030, it has been claimed, and last year wind power generated enough energy to power the nation for a day.

Dr Gardner added: "The recent commitment by President Macron of France to end oil and gas exploration is a powerful example of the leadership we need to see from hydrocarbon economies like ours.

"Although our economy will continue to rely on oil and gas for some time to come, we must now see a vision and the steps required for a just transition to a zero carbon future."

Lobster: Shetland sealife was badly affected by leak. PA

But Louise O'Hara Murray, environment manager for industry body Oil and Gas UK, said demand for oil will rise over the next decade.

"The UK oil and gas industry takes its responsibilities for the environment extremely seriously," she said.

Lessons learned from past incidents have also been translated into new guidelines and approaches by operators who must also have oil pollution emergency plans in place.

"We support the transition to a low carbon economy and gas has a valuable role to play as an ideal partner for renewables in the future energy system. The switch from coal to gas has made a major contribution to the estimated 20% fall in UK power sector emissions in 2015.

"Oil and gas not only supports hundreds of thousands of UK jobs but remains part of the diverse mix of fuels needed to ensure security of supply and UK economic growth."

