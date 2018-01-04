Laptops and tablets stolen in break-in at primary school

The theft took place at Aberdeen's Bramble Brae Primary around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

Laptops and tablet computers were stolen during a break in at a primary school in Aberdeen.

The theft took place at Bramble Brae Primary School in Cummings Park Drive, Northfield, around 6.20pm on Wednesday.

Police said the devices stolen were valued at "a four figure sum".

PC Jordan Cheyne, of the Northfield Community Policing Team, said: "I would urge anyone with any information relating to this break in to get in touch with Police Scotland as a matter of urgency.

"The stolen devices are a valuable asset for the school and the pupils in their education and learning which those responsible have selfishly deprived them of.

"If you know of anyone who has recently come into possession of a number of tablet or laptop computers, has been offered any device for sale you are suspicious of or has any information which would assist Police with their investigations, please call Police Scotland on 101."

