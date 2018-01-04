Woman charged after death of man in Aberdeen flat

The body of 65-year-old Alan Cowie was discovered on Wednesday morning.

A woman has been charged after the death of a man in an Aberdeen flat.

The body of 65-year-old Alan Cowie was discovered in the property in Alexander Terrace, Tillydrone, at 10am on Wednesday.

Police launched an investigation and on Thursday evening said a 52-year-old woman had been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Cowie's death.

She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team, said: "I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted with our enquiries so far.

"A visible police presence will remain in the area while our enquiries continue, and I would ask for your continued patience.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Cowie's family and friends at this difficult time."

Mr Cowie was well known locally in the Tillydrone area police are appealing appeal for anyone who saw him over the New Year period to contact them.

