Family of man found dead in flat 'shocked and saddened'

Alan Cowie: Woman charged over death.

The family of a man found dead in a flat is "shocked and saddened" by the loss.

Alan Cowie, 65, was discovered dead in his home on Alexander Terrace in Tillydrone, Aberdeen, on Wednesday.

Sharyn Massie, 52, has been charged with his murder.

In a statement, Mr Cowie's family said: "As a family we have been left shocked and saddened by Alan's sudden death.

"We would ask for privacy at this difficult time as we try to come to terms with our loss."

Sharyn Massie, also known as Stewart, was charged with murder, attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice when she appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday.

Massie, of Aberdeen, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

