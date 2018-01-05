  • STV
  • MySTV

Hospital patients set for transfer due to 'flu pressure'

STV

Some patients at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness will be moved to a Minor Injuries Unit in Dingwall.

Health: Patients will be transferred from Raigmore on Monday.
Health: Patients will be transferred from Raigmore on Monday. SWNS

Some patients at a hospital under "significant pressure" from flu admissions are to be transferred elsewhere to free up beds.

The Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Dingwall is to temporarily close on Monday for the planned transfer of patients from Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

NHS Highland said the move is part of its contingency plan to free up bed capacity at Raigmore, which is experiencing significant pressure caused by increasing admissions due to flu.

Latest figures show that the number of people suffering from flu in Scotland has more than doubled compared to the same period last year, increasing pressure on hospitals.

Some health boards have been forced to temporarily postpone elective or non-urgent procedures due to the increased pressure on services.

The MIU in Dingwall, which is normally open from 11am to 3pm Monday to Friday, will be temporarily suspended on Monday.

Chris Arnold, district manager for Easter Ross, said: "The decision to temporarily close the unit has been taken as part of a contingency plan to help the health board cope with the mounting pressures of seasonal illness, including flu.

"The more care we can provide for patients in the community, the less elective procedures will have to be cancelled in Raigmore."

NHS Highland said that staff across the area are working hard to reduce the risk of these viruses spreading within the community and urged members of the public to help prevent their spread.

'The decision to temporarily close the unit has been taken as part of a contingency plan to help the health board cope with the mounting pressures of seasonal illness, including flu.'
Chris Arnold, district manager for Easter Ross,

Around 46 Scots in every 100,000 were suffering from flu during the last week in December 2017, up from 22 in every 100,000 for the same week in 2016, according to latest Health Protection Scotland (HPS) data.

Dr Adam Brown, consultant microbiologist for NHS Highland, explained that restrictions have now been put in place across all wards at Raigmore Hospital.

He said: "Visiting within Raigmore Hospital is strictly limited to two people per patient at any one time and we are advising that children under the age of 16 are not brought in to visit patients in hospital.

"We would also advise that, given the high risk of flu, that pregnant women should avoid visiting as well. If you have any respiratory symptoms we would ask that you do not visit any of our hospitals."

NHS Highland said that on Monday, in the case of minor injuries, people should contact their local GP or attend the MIU at the County Community Hospital at Invergordon which is open from 8am to 6pm.

The Out of Hours service can be contacted via NHS 24 on 111 and in the event of an emergency people should dial 999.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.