Man found with serious head injury on Dundee street

Albert Street was closed by police in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man has been found with a serious head injury on a Dundee street.

The incident happened near a Co-op on Albert Street at around 3.35am on Sunday.

The man is being treated at Ninewells Hospital and the road remains closed.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw a man nearby in a green bomber jacket to contact them.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information which could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer."

