Mother missing with young son travelled to Scotland

Susan and Jack Broadway were reported missing in Sussex on Christmas Eve.

Missing: Susan and Jack Broadway have not been seen since December 29. Sussex Police

A mother and son who went missing in England on Christmas Eve travelled to Scotland, police say.

Susan Broadway, 47, and Jack, eight, vanished from the Littlehampton area of Sussex on December 24.

Officers from Police Scotland spoke to them in Dundee on December 29 and Ms Broadway claimed they would return home on New Year's Day.

They checked out of their hotel the same day but have not been seen since.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "It is thought that they could still be in the Dundee area, but we have not ruled out them travelling elsewhere, including back to Sussex."

