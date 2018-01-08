Police return to scene of New Year's Day hit-and-run

John Ogston, 67, died in hospital the day after he was found injured on Mains Road, Dundee

Police: Mr Ogston died in hospital on January 2.

Detectives investigating the death of man following a New Year's Day hit-and-run have returned to the scene.

John Ogston, 67, was found injured on Mains Road, Dundee, around 11pm on January 1.

The father-of-two suffered serious injuries to his head and body before being helped into his house nearby.

He died in hospital the following day.

Police believe Mr Ogston, who retired from working for DC Thomson seven years ago, was crushed by a vehicle that made off from the scene.

One theory is that he may have fallen and then been struck by a car.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: "One week on from the death of John Ogston, officers returned to the scene tonight.

"They were there to speak to members of the public and motorists to ask if they have any information that could assist our enquiries.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Mains Road in Dundee between 10.55pm and 11.15pm on New Year's Day."

Officers are still trying to trace a number of witnesses, including the four men who came across Mr Ogston in the street and helped carry him into his home.

'I would like to stress again that there is nothing to suggest that these men are involved in John's death, and it appears they did their best to help but they may have seen the vehicle involved.' Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales

Detective Chief Inspector Wales added: "I would like to stress again that there is nothing to suggest that these men are involved in John's death, and it appears they did their best to help but they may have seen the vehicle involved.

"The four men walked from the direction of Dens Road, uphill along Mains Road before turning left into Main Street just after 11pm.

"One of the men was wearing a distinctive top with a dark body and long white sleeves.

"It is important that these gentlemen come forward to assist our enquiries."

Police are also keen to speak the driver of a taxi who drove up Mains Road from Dens Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Wales said: "The driver would have seen John in the middle of the road being helped by a woman.

"I would again like to emphasise that this was prior to John being injured, and we believe the driver did stop and may have spoken to the couple.

"The taxi was a 5-passenger size taxi with a large passenger cabin."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 0663 of January 2.

