  • STV
  • MySTV

Police return to scene of New Year's Day hit-and-run

Paul O'Hare

John Ogston, 67, died in hospital the day after he was found injured on Mains Road, Dundee

Police: Mr Ogston died in hospital on January 2.
Police: Mr Ogston died in hospital on January 2.

Detectives investigating the death of man following a New Year's Day hit-and-run have returned to the scene.

John Ogston, 67, was found injured on Mains Road, Dundee, around 11pm on January 1.

The father-of-two suffered serious injuries to his head and body before being helped into his house nearby.

He died in hospital the following day.

Police believe Mr Ogston, who retired from working for DC Thomson seven years ago, was crushed by a vehicle that made off from the scene.

One theory is that he may have fallen and then been struck by a car.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales said: "One week on from the death of John Ogston, officers returned to the scene tonight.

"They were there to speak to members of the public and motorists to ask if they have any information that could assist our enquiries.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Mains Road in Dundee between 10.55pm and 11.15pm on New Year's Day."

Officers are still trying to trace a number of witnesses, including the four men who came across Mr Ogston in the street and helped carry him into his home.

'I would like to stress again that there is nothing to suggest that these men are involved in John's death, and it appears they did their best to help but they may have seen the vehicle involved.'
Detective Chief Inspector Iain Wales

Detective Chief Inspector Wales added: "I would like to stress again that there is nothing to suggest that these men are involved in John's death, and it appears they did their best to help but they may have seen the vehicle involved.

"The four men walked from the direction of Dens Road, uphill along Mains Road before turning left into Main Street just after 11pm.

"One of the men was wearing a distinctive top with a dark body and long white sleeves.

"It is important that these gentlemen come forward to assist our enquiries."

Police are also keen to speak the driver of a taxi who drove up Mains Road from Dens Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Wales said: "The driver would have seen John in the middle of the road being helped by a woman.

"I would again like to emphasise that this was prior to John being injured, and we believe the driver did stop and may have spoken to the couple.

"The taxi was a 5-passenger size taxi with a large passenger cabin."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 0663 of January 2.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.