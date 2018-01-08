Man injured during armed robbery in Aberdeenshire

A 44-year-old man was injured in the incident in which a firearm was discharged.

A 40-year-old man has been injured after he was assaulted during an armed robbery in Aberdeenshire.

The man sustained minor injuries within a property on Gray Street, Fraserburgh, during the early hours of Sunday.

Officers confirmed that a firearm had been discharged during the incident, but that it had only caused minor property damage.

A 44-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police are trying to trace a number of individuals who are believed to have also been at the property.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "We are yet to trace a number of people we believe attended at the property in question and enquiries continue in this regard.

"At this stage I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far.

"Officers have been carrying out enquiries throughout the day and a visible police presence will remain in the area while our investigation continues.

"Anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, is urged to contact Police as soon as possible on 101."

