Three teenagers charged over death of man in Dundee
John Watt, 50, was discovered with serious head injuries on Albert Street at 3.55am on Sunday.
Three teenagers have been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.
He later died from his injuries in Ninewells Hospital.
Police Scotland said the youths, aged 15, 16 and 17, have been charged in connection with Mr Watt's death.
They are expected to appear before Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
