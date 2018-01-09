Worker electrocuted by machinery at recycling centre

Redcloak Recycling Centre in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, was forced to close.

A worker has been electrocuted by machinery at a recycling centre.

Redcloak Recycling Centre in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, had to close after the incident on Tuesday morning.

The man was taken to his GP following the electric shock.

He is now recovering at home.

The recycling centre has been closed while investigations are carried out.

Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were not called.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: "A member of staff was injured at Redcloak Recycling Centre, Stonehaven, this morning.

"The employee received an electric shock from a piece of machinery at the site."

He added: "The site was closed immediately and we have called electricians to inspect the machinery for faults. The site will remain closed until further notice."

