Teenagers in court charged with killing man near Co-op

Boys aged 15, 16 and 17 face a charge of culpable homicide over the death of John Watt.

John Watt: Found with fatal injuries on Sunday morning.

Three teenage boys have been charged with killing a man found fatally injured in a Dundee street.

The boys, aged 15, 16 and 17, face a charge of culpable homicide over the death of John Watt, who was found severely injured near the Co-op in Albert Street in the early hours of Sunday January 7.

Mr Watt, who was 50, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries, sparking a major investigation.

The teenagers, all of Dundee, appeared in private on petition at the city's sheriff court charged with culpable homicide.

They are charged with punching Mr Watt in the head, causing him to fall to the ground and suffer a fatal head injury.

None of the boys made any plea before Sheriff George Way and all were remanded in custody.

They are expected back before the court next week.

