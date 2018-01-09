Butcher earns his crust to win world Scotch pie contest

James Pirie & Son, of Blairgowrie, came out on top at ceremony in Cumbernauld.

Winner: Alan Pirie of James Pirie & Son was delighted with the win. SWNS

A butcher from Perth and Kinross has been named World Scotch Pie Champion of 2018.

A total of 80 butchers entered more than 400 pies, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition hosted in Cumbernauld.

James Pirie & Son, of Blairgowrie in Perthshire, came out on top.

Alan Pirie has been a butcher for more than 50 years and was delighted with the win.

He said: "To have been given the ultimate accolade today and to be able to call our pie the world champion as judged by a panel of experts is just excellent.

"This award is proof of what I have known for a long time, that the James Pirie & Son team is the best in the land.

"I am really looking forward to the year ahead and to selling more of our champion pies than ever."

'This award is proof of what I have known for a long time, that the James Pirie & Son team is the best in the land.' Alan Pirie

Carol Smillie was on hand to present the award and said: "I have announced the winner for three years in a row now and I know what it means to win so I am delighted for James Pirie & Son and for what the year ahead holds.

"But for every winner here today, they can be proud and I hope they all see business boom as they all enjoy their well-deserved success.

"The competition, which has run for 19 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality pastry products day in day out.

Craig McPhie, president of Scottish Bakers, said: "Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers.

"My heartfelt congratulations go to our World Champion, and indeed everyone today taking away a prize, they are all winners in my book."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.