Butcher earns his crust to win world Scotch pie contest

Emma O'Neill Emma O'Neill

James Pirie & Son, of Blairgowrie, came out on top at ceremony in Cumbernauld.

Winner: Alan Pirie of James Pirie & Son was delighted with the win.
Winner: Alan Pirie of James Pirie & Son was delighted with the win. SWNS

A butcher from Perth and Kinross has been named World Scotch Pie Champion of 2018.

A total of 80 butchers entered more than 400 pies, sausage rolls, bridies, savouries and apple pies into the competition hosted in Cumbernauld.

James Pirie & Son, of Blairgowrie in Perthshire, came out on top.

Alan Pirie has been a butcher for more than 50 years and was delighted with the win.

He said: "To have been given the ultimate accolade today and to be able to call our pie the world champion as judged by a panel of experts is just excellent.

"This award is proof of what I have known for a long time, that the James Pirie & Son team is the best in the land.

"I am really looking forward to the year ahead and to selling more of our champion pies than ever."

'This award is proof of what I have known for a long time, that the James Pirie & Son team is the best in the land.'
Alan Pirie

Carol Smillie was on hand to present the award and said: "I have announced the winner for three years in a row now and I know what it means to win so I am delighted for James Pirie & Son and for what the year ahead holds.

"But for every winner here today, they can be proud and I hope they all see business boom as they all enjoy their well-deserved success.

"The competition, which has run for 19 years, aims to highlight that bakers and butchers create high quality pastry products day in day out.

Craig McPhie, president of Scottish Bakers, said: "Once again we have brought together the best pies and baked goods in the land and today we can really celebrate the achievement of our hard working butchers and bakers.

"My heartfelt congratulations go to our World Champion, and indeed everyone today taking away a prize, they are all winners in my book."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.