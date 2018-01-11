Man recklessly set off fireworks outside cathedral

Norman Wood's pyrotechnics sent smoke billowing across street in Kirkwall, Orkney.

Kirkwall: Public watched on.

A man filled a street with smoke after "recklessly" setting off fireworks.

Norman Wood was jailed for six months following the incident outside St Magnus Cathedral on Broad Street in Kirkwall, Orkney.

The 48-year-old was sentenced at Kirkwall Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Passers-by watched on as smoke billowed across the street on December 30.

No one was injured in the incident over the festive season.

Orkney area commander chief inspector Matt Webb said: "Norman Wood's actions were entirely reckless and it is fortunate that nobody was injured as a result.

"Fireworks can be incredibly dangerous when not used safely and the consequences of his behaviour could have been far more severe."

Norman Wood: Jailed after the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.