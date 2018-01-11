Woman, 18, dies in hospital after catching flu bug

Bethany Walker lost her life after the condition developed into pneumonia.

Bethany Walker: Was studying midwifery in Aberdeen.

Tributes have been paid to a teenage student who died after being diagnosed with flu.

Bethany Walker, 18, had been suffering from the virus at her home in Applecross, Wester Ross, when her condition developed into pneumonia.

She was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, where she died on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, her mother Heather Teale remembered her "beautiful girl".

She wrote: "My beautiful daughter Bethany Walker was taken from me.

"She had been suffering from a flu virus, which became pneumonia, she was airlifted to Raigmore with me by her side, where she rapidly deteriorated.

"The staff in intensive care could not have done more, she was given the best possible treatment from a team of eight people for over two hours, they tried everything possible but sadly despite their best efforts she didn't make it."

She added: "I am broken, the bottom has fallen out of my world. I have my mum with me and my wonderful son Danny Walker, who are both feeling the same loss as I am.

"Life will never be the same again. Bethany, I love you to the moon and back, I always have and I always will, you were the best daughter I could have ever wished for and I will always be the proudest mum in the world.

"I have no more words. I'm truly devastated. Sleep tight my beautiful girl, your brother and I will love you forever, you will never be out of my thoughts as long as I live."

Staff from Plockton High School also paid tribute following Bethany's death.

The teenager was a pupil at the school for six years before taking a gap year and then going on to study midwifery in Aberdeen.

The school posted on Facebook: "Bethany was a kind, caring, gifted and exceptionally conscientious student and a super role model for younger pupils both in the school itself and in the hostel where she resided during the week and where she was so well thought of by the residence staff.

"In S6, Bethany was appointed as our deputy head girl and conducted herself so well on all public occasions and in carrying out her duties.

"It was a privilege for all of us to have taught Bethany, to have known her in her years in the school and to have maintained contact with her after she left.

"It is tragic to lose someone so young and the thoughts of the whole school and the hostel are with Bethany's family at this sad time."

Bethany's death comes as the flu sweeps Scotland, with four times as many cases being diagnosed this year compared to 2017.

