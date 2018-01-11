Men who aided hit-and-run victim respond to police appeal

John Ogston died after being struck on Mains Road in Dundee on New Year's Day.

John Ogston: The 67-year-old died in hospital.

Four men who stopped to help a man who died after a hit-and-run in Dundee have spoken to police.

John Ogston was discovered on Mains Road in Dundee at 11pm on New Year's Day.

The father-of-two suffered serious injuries to his head and body before being helped into a nearby house by the four men.

Mr Ogston, who was 67, later died in hospital and police appealed for the men to come forward and assist them with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "The four men who helped John after he was injured and were shown in CCTV images we released on January 9 have been identified as a result of the response from the public.

"They have now come forward and are helping us with our enquiries.

"We would like to continue to appeal for anyone else who was in the area at the time, between about 10.55pm and 11.15pm on New Year's Day, to contact us.

"Even the smallest detail or piece of information could be vitally important."

