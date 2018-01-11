Climber airlifted to hospital after Cairngorms fall

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team was called to the man's aid after he fell in the Northern Corries.

Cairngorms: Injured man taken to Raigmore Hospital (file pic). STV/Laura Piper

A climber was airlifted to hospital after injuring his leg in the Cairngorms.

The Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) was called to the man's aid after he fell in the Northern Corries on Thursday afternoon.

A coastguard search and rescue helicopter also attended and its crew used a winch to take the man off the hill before he was flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

A CMRT spokesman posted on Facebook: "Thanks to Mcal SAR helicopter who saved us a long technical rescue and made sure that the injured climber was receiving medical care remarkably quickly."

