Man charged after £25,000 of cocaine seized from car

The Class A drugs were recovered in Scorguie, Inverness, on Friday morning.

Police: A 29 year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

A man has been charged after £25,000 of cocaine was seized from a car in Inverness.

Police Scotland confirmed a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the recovery and is expected to appear before Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday.

Anyone with information or concerns regarding the use or supply of illegal drugs is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.

