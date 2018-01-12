Drink-driver caught more than five times over limit

Erkan Tas, 35, has been banned on an interim basis after he was stopped in Perth.

Court: Tas admitted he had been drink driving in his £26,000 Mercedes C220 in Perth city centre on January 11.

A businessman has been caught driving at more than five times over the legal limit.

Erkan Tas, 35, of James Street, Perth, has been banned from driving on an interim basis after he appeared from custody and admitted being drunk at the wheel on Thursday.

Tas spent the night in custody before appearing at Perth Sheriff Court on Friday to admit driving while his reading was 119 mics, compared to the 22 mics limit.

He admitted he had been drink driving in his £26,000 Mercedes C220 in Perth city centre on January 11.

The court was told Tas also had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2007 and sentence was deferred for the preparation of social work reports.

Last April, Tas described it as "a miracle" no one was hurt when a car ploughed through the window of his barber shop a separate incident in Perth city centre.

A Nissan X-Trail car left the road and smashed through the window of Archie's Barber on County Place.

It is understood the driver took unwell before the incident, which left his vehicle partially wedged inside the shop premises.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.