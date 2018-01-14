Police concerned for man missing from Aberdeenshire

Stewart Clark has been missing from his home for ten days.

Missing: Stewart Clark has been missing from his home for ten days.

A man has missing in Aberdeenshire since January 4.

Stewart Clark, 43, was reported missing from Oldmeldrum.

He was last seen at around 8.40am on his way to work and hasn't been heard from since.

Mr Clark is described as 5ft 8in, white, medium build, with short black hair and has a styled beard. He was last seen wearing grey checked trousers, light blue shirt and a grey wooly jacket.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Stewart is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

