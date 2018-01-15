  • STV
Man who attacked celebrity chef Nick Nairn fined £900

Scott Smith admitted punching the chef on one of Aberdeen's busiest streets.

A man who attacked celebrity chef Nick Nairn as he walked down one of Aberdeen's busiest streets has been fined.

Scott Smith admitted punching the chef, who runs a cookery school and pizza restaurant in the city, on the head in Union Street on December 22.

The 35-year-old, of Aberdeen, was fined £900 by Sheriff Raymond McMenamin at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Mr Nairn previously tweeted a picture of the injuries he suffered as police launched a hunt for his attacker.

Smith was arrested days later and released on an undertaking to appear at court on Monday, where he admitted carrying out the attack.

Speaking after the assault, Mr Nairn told how his partner hit Smith with her handbag as he lay injured on the ground.

'She was hitting the guy with her handbag. She's a real have-a-go hero.'
Nick Nairn

Julia Foster struck Smith with her handbag as he made off.

Mr Nairn, 58, said: "She was hitting the guy with her handbag. She's a real have-a-go hero.

"I remember watching her thinking 'Christ almighty'. You wouldn't cross her.

"Other people saw what was happening and came over to help right away.

"The guys realised it wasn't a good idea to hang about and scarpered."

Police carried out tests on the handbag, which was filled with a dog lead, sunglasses and keys, in the hope it might have picked up some DNA from the attacker.

Ms Foster said: "I think a red mist must have come down. I was incensed. It's a good job it's not a fancy handbag."

Mr Nairn told how on December 22 he had visited his restaurant in Aberdeen and had taken staff for drinks that night.

He and Ms Foster then decided to walk back to their hotel across the city centre before the altercation with Smith and a friend.

'One of them came running back and landed me a right old punch in the face.'
Nick Nairn

Mr Nairn said: "I think they might have recognised me. I get it all the time so I can be a bit of a smart Alec.

"One of them came running back and landed me a right old punch in the face.

"I fell and hit my head on the pavement and blacked out for a second or two. When I came to there was blood everywhere. It was gushing."

Onlookers rushed to help and one of them put Mr Nairn in the recovery position as they waited for emergency teams to arrive.

An ambulance took him to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, and he eventually got to his hotel at around 5am.

Mr Nairn added: "As the adrenaline has worn off I realise that I've had a lucky escape. My nose isn't broken, although it looks like it is.

"The scary thing is when you think about what might have happened. Those guys could have been carrying knives.

"I've been in some of the dodgiest cities in the world and nothing like this has ever happened to me before.

"We weren't in some dark alley, we were on a main thoroughfare.

"If Union Street is a bit of a battleground at busy times then maybe the police should put more officers on the street."

