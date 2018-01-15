  • STV
Man drove off with girlfriend clinging to car bonnet

Paul O'Hare

Ryan McEwan subjected Cheryl Walker to an 'utterly terrifying' ordeal in Dundee.

Court: McEwan was caught on CCTV trying to haul Miss Walker from the car before repeatedly punching her on the head.

A man who viciously attacked his girlfriend before driving off at 50mph with her clinging for her life on the bonnet of his BMW has been jailed.

Ryan McEwan left Cheryl Walker lying motionless in the middle of Dundee's Arklay Street before speeding off.

The 25-year-old then returned to scene as passers by gave her first aid and shouted: "You deserve it."

McEwan was caught on CCTV trying to haul Miss Walker from the car before repeatedly punching her on the head on July 22 last year.

He then drove off with with Miss Walker on the bonnet with witnesses describing her screaming as his wheels were seen spinning and tyres smoking.

A sheriff told McEwan - who now has seven convictions for offences against Miss Walker - that his crime was "utterly terrifying".

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court McEwan had been out for a meal with her and his father earlier that night.

She said: "An argument ensued as they drove away as she wanted to go home and he wanted to go to a friend's house.

"He got out of the car with her handbag and kicked it down the street and she then locked herself in the car.

"He was then able to get back in and grabbed her repeatedly by the hair and tried to pull her out before repeatedly punching her on the head.

"She then got out and went on his bonnet trying to break the windscreen wipers.

"He got back in the car and reversed at speed while she screamed for help.

'She was screaming in pain as he drove away.'
Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson

"He drove off at speed, estimated to be between 40-50mph and braked with smoke seen coming from his brakes before continuing to drive at speed.

"She remained on the bonnet throughout but was able to throw herself into the roadway.

"She was screaming in pain as he drove away.

"She was not moving but was found to be conscious and breathing and in shock by passers by.

"As a local resident performed first aid the accused returned in the car and as she lay on the ground he shouted 'you deserve it' before driving away again."

Miss Walker was rushed to hospital by ambulance but suffered no serious injuries.

McEwan, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting Miss Walker and a charge of culpable and reckless conduct to the danger of her life.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC jailed McEwan for two years and eight months and imposed an order supervising him upon his release for a year. He was also placed on a non-harassment order for five years.

The sheriff said: "You assaulted Ms Walker by repeatedly punching her and then driving off at speed with her on the bonnet of your car.

"Witnesses estimated at speeds of between 40 to 50 mph and it caused her injury and put her life in danger.

"It must have been utterly terrifying for her."

