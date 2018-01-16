  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish football chiefs back new Aberdeen stadium plans

Paul O'Hare

The SFA and SPFL praised the proposals which feature a training academy and community facilities.

Football: Aberdeen has said a new stadium is essential for its future.
Football: Aberdeen has said a new stadium is essential for its future. Aberdeen FC

Scottish football chiefs have backed Aberdeen's plans for a new stadium at Kingsford.

The Scottish Football Association (SFA), said the plans will ensure Aberdeen remains in the running for hosting international matches.

And the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) believes it is vital for a major club like Aberdeen to have its own training academy.

The development, near Westhill, will also include community facilities.

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan said: "With the introduction of the UEFA Nations League replacing international friendlies, last year's match against Holland could be the last time Pittodrie, and therefore Aberdeen, will host a competitive Scotland international, due to its well-documented constraints.

"This further underlines the need for a new stadium to become a major national sporting asset and enhance the city's ability to host internationals and European football."

Mr Regan said Aberdeen faces significant challenges at both domestic and European levels at its current home.

He said: "Pittodrie can only ever achieve the silver level of the Scottish FA's licensing regime because of its field and dressing room dimensions, spectator areas, the provision for disabled fans and the media facilities.

"We are keen to see clubs across the country invest and develop their own facilities and, in Aberdeen's case, the new stadium will ensure that they can continue to be able to host top European fixtures locally in front of their own fans."

'The proposed development would really complement the existing sporting facilities in Aberdeen and further strengthen the city's position as a Scottish sporting powerhouse.'
Neil Doncaster, SPFL

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster also endorsed the proposals.

He said: "It's difficult to overstate the positive impact this development will have on the region's sporting performance.

"Aberdeen is the dominant footballing force in the North East and its role in developing the next generation of talented Scottish footballers makes these elite training facilities essential.

"The proposed development would really complement the existing sporting facilities in Aberdeen and further strengthen the city's position as a Scottish sporting powerhouse."

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne warned Aberdeen could struggle to host some European matches if they remain at Pittodrie.

He said: "The thought of having to play these games in the central belt is one which is rightly unthinkable for our fans.

"There would be a significant loss of revenue to the club and the city of Aberdeen and it goes without saying that neither would want to send out this message to the rest of the footballing world."

The proposals will see £50m invested to create a new home for the Dons with football training pitches and academy that will also provide a base for a major expansion of the Aberdeen FC Community Trust which will focus on social inclusion, healthy lifestyles and boosting participation in sport.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.