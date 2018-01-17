Father of murdered Scot speaks ten years after killing

Karen Aim, 26, was battered to death by a 14-year-old in New Zealand in 2008.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5713519212001-brian-aim-pt-1.jpg" />

The father of an Orkney backpacker murdered in New Zealand ten years ago says he still wonders why she was killed.

Karen Aim, 26, was battered to death with a baseball bat in the town of Taupo in January 2008.

She was killed by 14-year-old Jahche Broughton, who days earlier had attacked another woman.

Ms Aim's father Brian said: "If it had just been Karen you could say it was just a random act.

"But he had tried it ten days before. I question whether he is safe to put out in society again."

Broughton was jailed for life over the motiveless murder but is due for parole in 2020. If he is released he will be the same age his victim was.

Mr Aim said he still struggles to understand why Broughton killed his daughter. She was attacked as she walked home from a bar in the early hours of the morning on January 18.

Broughton, who had been using a baseball bat to smash windows at a nearby college, spotted the 26-year-old and followed her.

He hit her twice in the head with the bat and left her lying in the street. She later died of her injuries in hospital.

'We were told that she was walking home on her own and that the boy had clubbed her over the head with a baseball bat - but we really had no idea why.' Brian Aim

Mr Aim said: "It was three or four days later that we found out the police had a suspect.

"We were told that she was walking home on her own and that the boy had clubbed her over the head with a baseball bat. But we really had no idea why."

"To this day we wonder," he added.

Mr Aim said the support his family had received since his daughter's death has comforted them.

He said: "We got 4600 sympathy cards at the time, just enormous support. It has an affect and it's a great comfort."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.