Armed robber stole almost £2000 from Ladbrokes employee

Gavin Mann befriended the employee before stealing the cash in an alleyway.

Armed robbery: Thief stole £2000 from a Ladbrokes employee. © STV

An armed robber who stole almost £2000 from a Ladbrokes employee has been jailed for five years.

Gavin Mann robbed a 17-year-old cashier who was carrying the money to the local Post Office in Perth on September 2, 2017.

Mann, 35, became a regular in the branch weeks before the robbery, resuming a childhood friendship with one of the staff.

When the employee left the branch to deposit the money Mann, 35, stopped him to have a conversation.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie described the incident at Perth Sheriff Court.

She said: "The accused reached into his sock, said he had a blade and to give him all the money he had.

"The witness removed the envelope and handed it to the accused."

The robbery took place in broad daylight and was witnessed by passers-by.

Mann was later identified by CCTV.

Ms Gillespie said: "There were no physical injuries but the shop worker was left frightened and emotionally disturbed by the actions of the accused."

Mann admitted all charges and was jailed for five years.

He also admitted breaking into Fone Master in Perth on July 20 and stealing an iPad, as well as stealing cigarettes and alcohol from A and M Hodge on July 24.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis said: "You have a very significant record which commences in 1998.

"You have been convicted on numerous occasions for crimes of dishonesty and violence."

