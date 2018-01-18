Mother's heartbreak over ecstasy death of teenage son

Jack Scorgie, 17, died after taking two pills containing MDMA in October.

Jack Scorgie: Poses with mother Leanne Kennedy-Nicolson.

The heartbroken mother of a 17-year-old boy who died after taking ecstasy has urged other teenagers to stay away from drugs.

Jack Scorgie, from Carnoustie, died of a heart attack in October after taking two capsules containing MDMA.

His mother, Leanne Kennedy-Nicolson, has spoken out about her pain and fear for other children.

She has been joined by Ashley Moodie, the aunt of 14-year-old Lennon McKay, who ended up in hospital after taking a similar drug shortly before Christmas.

Ms Kennedy-Nicolson said: "Jack was amazing, outgoing and really clever.

"I knew he had done stuff before but he had stopped. It didn't come as a shock to me that he had taken it but I didn't think for a moment that it would cause his death."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5714343197001-ashley-moodie.jpg" />

Jack is believed to have taken the HDMA at a party on October 15 and was found dead in his bed the next morning.

Ms Kennedy-Nicolson said: "I'd tell children, just don't do it.

"There's so much more in life. I've just got to imagine what Jack's future would have been like now.

"I never thought that would happen to my Jack."

Drug-related deaths are at a record high in Scotland, according to the latest figures.

A total of 867 people died in 2016, twice as many as in 2006.

Two months after Jack's death Lennon McKay fell seriously ill at his Dundee home after taking a similar capsule also believed to contain ecstasy.

Ms Moodie explained: "He had been up playing Playstation and when his step-mum got up in the morning she heard him talking.

"She wondered who she could be talking to but he was just sitting on the edge of his bed looking at the floor, totally not there.

"She knew something was wrong and they tried to put him in a bath to cool him down because he was absolutely burning. They called an ambulance and he had fallen unconscious."

Lennon was taken to the intensive care unit at Ninewells Hospital, where doctors worked to save his life as his liver and kidneys failed.

Lennon McKay: Family released picture of him in hospital as warning.

"We were told Lennon had done that much damage to his body that there was nothing more they could do," Ms Moodie said.

"The world came crashing and it was just a waiting game after that.

"His liver and kidneys shut down but they weren't sure about his brain because he was unconscious."

Ms Moodie described it as a "Christmas miracle" when Lennon woke up on Hogmanay.

She said: "He's got a long road ahead of him but the doctors are hopeful.

"He had a seizure - they don't know why - and they said anything can happen, but he's alive. We got our Christmas miracle."

While Lennon was still being treated in hospital, his family decided to release a picture of him as a warning to other teenagers.

Ms Moodie added: "We had mixed emotions about the picture going out but it needed to go out to show what is happening on our streets."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.